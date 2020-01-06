‘JNU Students Attacked for Two Consecutive Days, Admin Looks Away’

We were protesting peacefully outside the School of Biotechnology, chanting "No registration without affordable education," when some, presumably from the ABVP, turned up with sticks and rods and started beating up protestors mercilessly. The media barely covered this.

They specifically targeted women students and made sexually offensive statements, including rape threats. When I started shouting at them, these goons kicked me down on the floor and started kicking my lower body. Apeksha Priyadarshini, a PhD student tried to rescue me from the mob. Amid the frenzy, she also got beaten.

Eventually, I was rescued by my friends and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where along with me, my friends Udita Halder, Apeksha, the JNUSU General Secretary Satish and others were admitted. I was diagnosed with a fracture on the fibula of my right leg. I have been advised complete bed rest for a month. Apeksha and Udita also returned with fractures on their hands.