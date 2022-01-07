'Two Years On, No Arrests as Culprits of JNU Attack Roam Free'

Fifth January 2022, marked two years of the deadly attack on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). It also marked two years of inaction by the police, JNU administration, and the government.

It was on the very same day, in 2020, masked people entered the university campus with lathis and rods to beat the students and teachers, leaving them bleeding on the library and hostel floors.

To mark this dark day, we gathered at the Sabarmati Dhaba, inside the campus, when the blatant attack took place.