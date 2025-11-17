'How Do Freelancers Like Me in Kashmir Prove We’re 'Real' Journalists to Govt?'

Since my childhood, I remember my Nanaji (grandfather) bringing home newspapers every morning. In the evening, at exactly 7 pm, our whole family would gather around the radio to listen to Sherbeen, the daily news programme that connected us to the outside world.

Back then, the internet was not mainstream in Kashmir. Frequent shutdowns and restrictions made it impossible to rely on online news. In those moments, the rustle of newspapers and the familiar voice from the radio quietly planted in me a fascination with news and storytelling. What started as a daily family ritual eventually became my calling.

A year ago, while still in college, I decided to take my first real step towards journalism. I spent a week visiting at least six local newspaper offices across Kashmir. The responses I got were both disheartening and eye-opening.