'JNU Dhabas, My Addas for Discussions, Now Left With Empty Seats'

Being one of India’s best universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University is not only famous for the scholars that it has produced over the years but also for the dhabas (eateries) that served inside its campus 24X7.

For decades, apart from being a stop for various kinds of food items, these dhabas have served as addas for all kinds of discussions, from science to politics and protests.

I spent two years at the JNU campus before the pandemic struck. There was never a day I didn’t stop by a dhaba for a cup of tea, snack, and discussion, and trust me, I was not alone. I would see many other groups of student gatherings doing the same.

But in the past year, the pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to these eateries forcing these dhabas to close and turning these addas into ghost spots.