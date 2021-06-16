J&K Mughal Road Closure: Residents Suffer During Medical Emergency

Mughal Road, connecting Poonch to Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, is a historical stretch that was named after the Mughal emperors, who used to travel on this route from Lahore to Srinagar and back. Before the Mughals, the road was called ‘Nimak Road’ which means salt route. Its current name was given by Sheikh Abdullah in 1978, the then chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The road, as important as it may be, is plagued by untimely closures, administrative delays and strict “checks”.

As per J&K's Department of Tourism, the 84-kilometre road reduces the distance between Poonch and Kashmir Valley from 588 km to 126 km. Mostly in news for landslides and snowfall, this road has an interesting history.

Development of the road started in 1981 during the Sheikh Abdullah government under a Rs 18-crore project but was halted due to the influx of terrorism.