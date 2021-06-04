Not COVID, Clogged Drains in J&K’s Thathri a Bigger Threat To Us

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a failed drainage system has become a greater threat to the people of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. When drains get clogged, water and waste accumulate inside the drain, causing a flash flood-like situation in the area. This accumulation of stagnant water and sewage produces unpleasant smell that ultimately affects the entire market and homes in various places in Doda. The unpleasant smell causes headaches and nausea among people living near this drain. During rainy season, stagnant water accumulated in the drain comes onto roads, thereby blocking them.

The most recent incident of a situation aforementioned was from 12 May. A local NGO arrived on the scene and broadcasted the situation live on their Facebook page to warn people to not travel, as the roads were closed for two days.