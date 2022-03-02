ADVERTISEMENT

We’re Coming Home! Number of Evacuation Flights From Romania to India Increased

Only two evacuation flights were operating from Bucharest to India till 1 March, which is now being increased.

Firoz Ahmed Khan
Indian students at the Bucharest airport waiting for flights to arrive.
After Russia announced military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, my friends and I decided to leave Odessa (the city we study in) as soon as we could.

The situation in my city, as well as the other Ukrainain cities was getting worse with time. It reached a point that we woke up to the sound of explosions and to the siren of ambulances.

Finally on 27 February, my friends and I left for Moldova. We booked a bus for ourselves that helped us reach there. We stayed in Moldova for a day and then left for Romania on 28 February.

Students waiting at the airport in Romania.

Students waiting at the airport in Romania.

(Image courtesy: Firoz Ahmed Khan)

It took us two buses and two days to reach Romania. The bus fare was incurred by us.

We reached Bucharest airport on 1 March. It has already been more than 24 hours and I am still waiting to catch my flight to Mumbai.

Overcrowding at the airport in Romania.

Overcrowding at the airport in Romania.

(Image courtesy: Firoz Ahmed Khan)

Number of Flights Increased

Only two flights a day were operating from Bucharest airport to India till 1 March. But on 2 March, within the last 24 hours, the number of flights has increased.

Hopefully, I will board the flight to Mumbai today. The students who cannot catch the flight are made to stay here in shelter homes.

Evacuation flights from India.

Evacuation flights from India.

(Image accessed by The Quint)

As more and more students crossing the borders and entering Romania come directly to the airport, this has resulted in overcrowding at the airport as well.
Students at the airport.

Students at the airport.

(Image courtesy: Firoz Ahmed Khan)

At Bucharest airport.

At Bucharest airport. 

(Image courtesy: Firoz Ahmed Khan)

The members of the NGOs present at the airport are helping us and so is the Indian Embassy. But the embassy personnel, who are very few in number, are under tremendous pressure and unable to manage so many students at once.

Indian students at the airport.

Indian students at the airport.

(Image courtesy: Firoz Ahmed Khan)

The situation here is not great but it is nothing compared to what students still stranded in Ukraine are going through right now.

Bucharest airport

Bucharest airport

(Image courtesy: Firoz Ahmed Khan)

We are just hoping that we get to leave this place soon, and safely reach home and meet our families who are very worried about our well-being.

With the recent news of Indian students being killed in Kharkiv, panic and fear among all of us have increased. If the evacuation had taken place on time, then maybe it wouldn't have reached this point.

The news that the Indian Air Force would also be helping in the evacuation has instilled further hope that it results in more students reaching India soon.

All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

