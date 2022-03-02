We’re Coming Home! Number of Evacuation Flights From Romania to India Increased

We are just hoping that we get to leave this place soon, and safely reach home and meet our families who are very worried about our well-being.

With the recent news of Indian students being killed in Kharkiv, panic and fear among all of us have increased. If the evacuation had taken place on time, then maybe it wouldn't have reached this point.

The news that the Indian Air Force would also be helping in the evacuation has instilled further hope that it results in more students reaching India soon.