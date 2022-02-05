'Despite All The News, I'm Still Studying in Ukraine and Its Fine, as of Now'

I am Mohammed Sohailuddin from Hyderabad, a medical student at the Dnipropetrovsk State Medical University in Ukraine. I've been studying here for the last three years. I came here in November 2018.

In the past few months, there has been some tension between Russia and it's neighbouring country Ukraine. With troops from both the countries being massed near its borders, there is a fear that Russia might invade Ukraine. This has caused a lot of political unrest in both the countries.