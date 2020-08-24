Indian Makeup Artists On Risks, Fear & Survival in The Pandemic

One of the most followed influencers on social media are the Indian makeup artists, who have caused a boom in the Indian makeup and cosmetic industry given their loyal and dedicated fan following on social networks, as well as brand endorsements and deals.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the entire course of this industry. A nationwide lockdown right in the first quarter of the year brought in a significant loss to the Indian wedding industry and with it, the makeup industry.

Makeup artists are adopting alternate ways to work and minimise human interaction as a precautionary measure, leaving them with no stable source of income. In an attempt to survive the new normal and to fight back in order to keep their business up and running, makeup artists have gone out of their way to come up with new ways to tackle the problem and deal with the clients assuring utmost safety.