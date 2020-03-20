COVID-19 in Germany’s Cologne: We May be Heading for Full Lockdown

For all practical purposes, this could be my message in a bottle, drifting in the sea and washing up on a shore, waiting to be picked up by someone who would care to read it.

It seems we have all – families and individuals – become little islands, isolating ourselves almost completely to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19. The internet and telephone lines remain almost our only medium of exchanging information, and as I write these lines, I realise, how my life seems to sound more and more like a novel about the apocalypse.