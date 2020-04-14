Amid Lockdown, Moms use Their Sui-Dhaga Skills To Fight COVID-19
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Producer: Zijah Sherwani
India has extended its nationwide lockdown until 3 May and with this, some Indian mothers have put their sewing passion into a far greater use – making masks to fight COVID-19.
Loading...
From Serving in Military to Community
Prema Shivraman from Bengaluru joined the military’s nursing service at the age of 16. After serving for 50 years, she continued to serve the country through her community building campaigns. From promoting girl child education, to helping kids with books, bags, etc to now making masks to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
YouTube Helped Weave their Sewing Dreams
Aruna Bhattacheryya and Gulshan Takyar took help of YouTube to learn sewing these masks.
67-year-old Aruna from Kolkata enjoys sewing and has been tweaking the design of the masks with her ideas and some help from YouTube tutorials.
Realising the shortage of masks around her area, Gulshan Takyar from Gurugram pitched in to stitch and provide masks.
Moms Have One Request
Gulshan Takyar expects women like her who know stitching to come forward and make masks by using sui-dhaga, gun or pasting.
Aruna seconds Gulshan’s opinion and feels if more people know how to make a mask at home then maybe they won't go outdoors without covering their faces. At least that will help contain the coronavirus in some way.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)