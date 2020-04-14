Amid Lockdown, Moms use Their Sui-Dhaga Skills To Fight COVID-19

Amid Lockdown, Moms use Their Sui-Dhaga Skills To Fight COVID-19

My Report
My Report

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Producer: Zijah Sherwani

India has extended its nationwide lockdown until 3 May and with this, some Indian mothers have put their sewing passion into a far greater use – making masks to fight COVID-19.

(Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Loading...

From Serving in Military to Community

Prema Shivraman from Bengaluru joined the military’s nursing service at the age of 16. After serving for 50 years, she continued to serve the country through her community building campaigns. From promoting girl child education, to helping kids with books, bags, etc to now making masks to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"I am able to stitch only about 20 a day. These masks are distributed free to the community and traffic police, anybody who wants, workers and also in my apartment complex, employees.'
Prema Shivraman

Also Read : COVID-19 in Michigan: Learning Piano & Farsi Amid Lockdown

YouTube Helped Weave their Sewing Dreams

Aruna Bhattacheryya and Gulshan Takyar took help of YouTube to learn sewing these masks.

67-year-old Aruna from Kolkata enjoys sewing and has been tweaking the design of the masks with her ideas and some help from YouTube tutorials.

"If more people know how to make a mask at home then maybe they won’t go outdoors without covering their faces. At least that will help fight the disease in some way."
Aruna Bhattacheryya

Realising the shortage of masks around her area, Gulshan Takyar from Gurugram pitched in to stitch and provide masks.

"I have stitched about 100 masks and now because of lockdown there’s not much work, there’s no place to go as well, so I will continue this work."
Gulshan Takyar

Also Read : COVID-Hit UK Short of PPEs, I Fear for My Safety as an NHS Doctor

Moms Have One Request

Gulshan Takyar expects women like her who know stitching to come forward and make masks by using sui-dhaga, gun or pasting.

Aruna seconds Gulshan’s opinion and feels if more people know how to make a mask at home then maybe they won't go outdoors without covering their faces. At least that will help contain the coronavirus in some way.

Also Read : COVID-19 in Rome: Away From Home, Keeping Busy the Only Solace

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our My Report section for more stories.

My Report
My Report
Loading...