Kochi: ‘Island with Self-Owned Boats’ Struggles Without Healthcare

Surrounded by water and filth sits a dilapidated, moss-stained house in Thanthonni Thuruthu, an island in the backwaters of Kochi.

“The flooding has become routine. I no longer mop up the house. I will have to do it again the very next day,” said Padma Rajappan (80), the resident of the house.

Across the lake surrounding the Thuruthu island, is a contrasting sight: development is apace with the construction of humongous apartments by private players, a four-lane road, and a leisure walkway.