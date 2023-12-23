In Demand Globally During Christmas, Kashmiri Papier Mache Struggles To Survive

Producer: Maaz Hasan
The Christmas season is here, and for the Kashmiri Papier Mache artisans, it’s a very special time of the year as their products are being used all over the world for decorations during the festival.
In the old city of Srinagar, we met these artists who were busy making bells, Santa Clauses, stars, balls, etc, which are being sold both locally and internationally.
Muhammad Iqbal Shah, papier mache artist, says, " I’ve been associated with papier mache craft for the last 35 years. We are earning our livelihood from it. Our products are exported to the US, Kuwait, the UK, and Germany."
After dispatching orders for this year, the artists are now working to prepare orders for Easter.
How Are These Items Produced?
The process begins with the collection of paper, which is soaked in water. These soaked papers are then grinded. Then, some rice flour is added to the mixture. The mixture is then given different shapes.
Muhammad Amin Dar, another artisan, told me that it takes around 25 days to finish the product of a batch of 500 balls, after which they are polished and printed with a particular design.
The whole process involves two types of artisans – Sakhtsaz, who gives shapes to the objects, and Naqqash, who does the painting and designing job.
"We start our work 8-9 months before Christmas. Once Christmas ends, we will again get orders for the next Christmas season."Nasir Ahmad Mir, Papier Mache Artist
History of The Fine Art
Papier mache was introduced to Kashmir by the Persian scholar Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani in the 14th century. On his visit to Kashmir on the invitation of the then King Zain-ul-Abidin, Hamadani brought along skilled artisans.
The Persian influence is evident in the designs and motifs used in Kashmiri papier mache art. Khanqah-e-Moula in the old city of Srinagar has intricate floral designs, arabesques and geometric shapes that have been incorporated into the Kashmiri papier mache repertoire.
'The Art is On The Brink Of Extinction'
Artisans say that they are struggling to survive as the prices of raw materials have increased, but their earnings haven't increased in the same proportion.
"Earlier, we used to sell (a ball) from Rs 50-60. Now, it's being sold for Rs 70 a piece. The price of the product has increased, but then the cost of the raw materials like colours and papers have also gone up. We are 300 artisans working here. This means we have to feed 300 families and feeding such a big number is not a joke. Our transaction takes please in the American Dollar currency. In a year, we earn $1.5-2 lakh Dollars. This isn't very beneficial for the artisans."Muhammad Amin Dar, Papier Mache Artist
Nasir Ahmad Mir told us that the next generation isn't interested in carrying forward the legacy, "I have been working here for 45 years. I am 65 years old. Most of the workers working here are over 60 years old. The new generation is not interested in doing this job."
Masrat Maqbool, a national award-winning artist, wants the government to intervene in these issues and help survive the art.
"The next generation does not want to pursue this work. They say that there is no respect in this work. The government does nothing for the artisan. I am asked by them, even though I am an awardee, what has been done for me by the government. That's why I request the government to add papier mache as a subject in schools and colleges so that children who pass would have some knowledge and would want to do this as a job. This way, they will be aware as well as understand the craft that will help them get employment."Masrat Maqbool, Papier Mache Artist
other artists are suffering from the same issue because of their age. She wants the government to provide pensions, "Once we reach 60, our eyesight starts decreasing, and then we are not able to work properly. That is why we request the government to provide pensions to old artisans."
