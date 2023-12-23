In Demand Globally During Christmas, Kashmiri Papier Mache Struggles To Survive

The process begins with the collection of paper, which is soaked in water. These soaked papers are then grinded. Then, some rice flour is added to the mixture. The mixture is then given different shapes.

Muhammad Amin Dar, another artisan, told me that it takes around 25 days to finish the product of a batch of 500 balls, after which they are polished and printed with a particular design.

The whole process involves two types of artisans – Sakhtsaz, who gives shapes to the objects, and Naqqash, who does the painting and designing job.