'Our Research Work, Lab Equipment At IIT Delhi Damaged In Rain-Induced Flood'

On 28 June, the rain god showered Delhiites with love and gave them some respite from the heat. It rained for a few hours, but it was a disaster for the Kusuma School of Biological Sciences lab at IIT Delhi.

When we arrived at the biological science lab in the basement of the building on Friday morning at around 8:30 a.m., all we could hear were the alarming sounds of the refrigerators, as the lab was flooded up to neck-deep water.