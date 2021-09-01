‘Mosquitoes, Stench From Sewage Flowing Into Hyderabad Lake Trouble Locals’

For many in Hyderabad, evening is a time to relax on the verandah after a long day while for kids, it is a time to play with friends outside their homes. However, such joy eludes Krushinagar residents living near the Miyapur Patel Cheruvu (Lake), who lock themselves in their houses around 6pm, light up a mosquito coil and remain cooped in for the rest of the evening.

All the hassle because sewarage pipes have outlets just outside residents' homes, which has increased mosquitoes in the area, not to mention the terrible stench. Many have seen snakes and rats in the area.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had laid pipes last year as part of a project to clean the lake. But the work was abandoned midway.