'We Don’t Need Electricity From Garbage in Hyderabad, We Need Air to Breathe'

“Our health is in a disastrous condition, and nobody is taking responsibility. It feels like we are slowly walking towards our graves," says Jerome Raymond, a 35-year-old corporate employee who lives near a waste-to-electricity (WTE) plant in Jawahar Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad.

For more than a decade, the people of Jawahar Nagar have been fighting a long and determined battle against the city’s dumping yard, a 300-plus-acre expanse of rotting legacy waste that has turned their homes into a health hazard. The landfill leaks toxic leachate that seeps into the soil, contaminating the groundwater and soil of nearby colonies. For years, this was already a story of slow violence and neglect.