Went Hungry During Lockdown, Started Langar to Feed All in Indore

I am a 23-year-old college dropout, born in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Most of my adult life has been spent at ‘Sweet 16’ – our family restaurant and tiffin service. Even before coronavirus changed our lives, my rough patch had begun. I had incurred huge losses that forced me to shut the business and also sell our family home to pay off the debts. My family, comprising of my mother and two younger brothers, were banking on me to earn our bread.

In March 2020, with a few COVID restrictions in place, I took a bus to Indore in hopes of a new beginning – I had put no thinking into this. A bus was going towards Indore, and I thought to myself, why not? I was positive that I would find employment opportunities in the largest metropolitan city in central India.