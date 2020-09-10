‘Meet Hoverchair, Our Hoverboard-Inspired Wheelchair For Elderly’

According to recent estimates of Union Labour Ministry’s National Sample Survey, there are 16 million people with locomotor disabilities in India. Of this, a significant number are elderly and wheelchair-dependent.

As part of our school’s (Shiv Nadar, Gurugram) philanthropic initiative, we decided to do our bit to make the lives of physically-challenged seniors easier. Each year, the students of Class 10 are provided with a platform called 'Capstone' to give back to society using their technological and creative skills. Capstone is the platform which has helped us bring our vision – the Hoverchair – to life.

When we look at elderly or differently-abled people, who can't move around by themselves and moving around in manual wheelchairs tires them, it really hurts.