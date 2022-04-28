I’m a Lecturer at a Karnataka PUC & Was Asked To Remove My Hijab for Exam Duties

Ever since the hijab controversy erupted in Karnataka, we have been under constant stress. The Karnataka High Court's verdict, which bans pre-university students from wearing hijab at schools and colleges where uniforms are prescribed, is being misused at all levels.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that teachers on the exam duty would not be allowed to wear hijab inside the exam hall, saying it is morally incorrect for the teachers to wear hijab.

Though he said that teachers can opt out of exam duties if they want to wear the hijab, his orders are affecting us badly.