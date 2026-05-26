HPSC Hiring: 'I Qualified for Asst Prof Job. Then the Court Scrapped the Exams'

Typically, a person worries about whether they can clear an exam, whether the competition will be too tough, and whether their preparation is sufficient. But, today, that anxiety feels smaller than the uncertainty surrounding exams themselves: will the test even take place, will there be a paper leak, will results ever be announced, and will the entire process withstand legal disputes and cancellations.

For many candidates, life is passing by just waiting—with days becoming months, months becoming years, and sometimes even decades.

Almost a fortnight ago, the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the recruitment process for 613 Assistant Professors in English in Haryana, after only around 145 candidates had qualified for the vacancies. The court observed that the state had violated mandatory University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, struck down the recruitment, and called for a fresh selection process.