COVID-Affected Students Burdened With Papers, I Decided to Help
I wanted to help students who were affected by COVID, so I tweeted saying I will help them with their assignments.
News of the pandemic wreaking havoc across the country yet again is terrible. Everybody is struggling with COVID-19.
I was just at home and I really wanted to help the people affected by any means I could, even if it was in a small way.
I decided to buy groceries and deliver them to the doorstep of families affected by COVID. But my parents did not let me do that as they feared I myself might contract the virus.
It occurred to me that I can help the students by helping them with the research for their assignments without stepping out of my house. As I am a law student, I thought I can help students from the same field.
I tweeted about this and asked law students who had tested positive or whose family tested positive to reach out to me if they needed help with their assignments. I could help them with the research required for their projects.
After seeing my tweet, a lot of students reached to me out on Twitter and Instagram. I did reply to everyone and spoke to them as to how I can help them.
A few who reached out to me were quite honest and said that they were not affected by the virus, but still needed help with their assignments as they did not have the mental capacity to do it.
Over the last couple of weeks, once the student speaks to me about their requirement, they send me a set of guidelines and I work according to that. I refer to the internet, books, and case studies submitted in the court for the research. I try to send in my research before the deadline so that if it needs any modification or changes, I would have sufficient time to do that. Once I complete my research, I send it to the students in a Microsoft Word document.
For the subjects that I did not have much knowledge on, I sought help from my seniors and used the university’s e-library resources. I have read on quite a lot of topics now and I am happy that I was of help to a lot of students.
I am now planning to start a small team with my friends and we wish to help students who require help with their assignments. I do not have any intentions of charging them or cross-checking their COVID result.
