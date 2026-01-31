Goa Protest: 'Our Hunger Strike is to Protect Our Lake, Not Oppose Development'

For the past one month, residents of Chimbel village on the outskirts of Panaji in Goa have been on a hunger strike, opposing the proposed construction of the Unity Mall and a 17-storey administrative structure, the Prashasan Stambh.

The proposed projects pose serious ecological threats to the wetland area around Toyyar Lake, Chimbel's lifeline. Beyond Chimbel, the projects threaten the natural drainage systems and water bodies that regulate flooding and groundwater recharge in and around Panaji.

After weeks of sustained protest, the Goa government has now acknowledged our 'sentiments and emotions'. In a press note, they have announced the projects will be relocated away from Chimbel.