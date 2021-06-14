Water Crisis, Loss of Livelihood for Villages in Goa’s Mining Belt

Since 2014, I have been living a part of the year in Goa. The 2018 floods of Kerala was a wake-up call to the regions along the Western Ghats. It sounded the alarm against the vulnerabilities of an ancient ecosystem. It pushed me to study the impact of human activities on Goa's delicate water ecosystem. As a part of the research, I studied the effects of mining on the availability of ground and surface water and its long-term effects on the climate.

Goa is a coastal state and faces water issues due to climatic extremes like tidal erosion and depression. However, humans’ ‘development activities’, like mining, tourism, and mega-housing projects in catchment areas, have escalated these troubles.