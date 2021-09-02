Even After 24 Hrs, Waterlogged Roads Near My Shop in Ghaziabad's Loni

Wednesday's (1 September) heavy rains turned Ghaziabad's Loni, a residential colony, into a lake. I thought Thursday, 2 September, would be a better day as the water would have receded, but I was mistaken. As I stepped out of my house on Thursday morning to go to my shop, the situation before my eyes was the same as it is every time it rains here. Water was still accumulated on the roads, making it difficult for people to cross over by foot or even in their vehicles.

Moreoever, due to waterlogging, there are numerous potholes, making roads dangerous for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Many commuters are also getting injured. The scene is the same across Loni and even in Indrapuri.

The absence of a proper drainage system makes the situation worse. Dirty water has now entered residents' houses and shops. The people are suffering because of this while the municipal corporation remains unmoved.