The road I take daily to my shop.
(Photo Courtesy: Vicky Bhatt)
Even After 24 Hrs, Waterlogged Roads Near My Shop in Ghaziabad's Loni
Dirty water enters houses and shops after rains due to the lack of a drainage system.
Wednesday's (1 September) heavy rains turned Ghaziabad's Loni, a residential colony, into a lake. I thought Thursday, 2 September, would be a better day as the water would have receded, but I was mistaken. As I stepped out of my house on Thursday morning to go to my shop, the situation before my eyes was the same as it is every time it rains here. Water was still accumulated on the roads, making it difficult for people to cross over by foot or even in their vehicles.
Moreoever, due to waterlogging, there are numerous potholes, making roads dangerous for two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Many commuters are also getting injured. The scene is the same across Loni and even in Indrapuri.
The absence of a proper drainage system makes the situation worse. Dirty water has now entered residents' houses and shops. The people are suffering because of this while the municipal corporation remains unmoved.
(The author has a shop in Loni locality. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
