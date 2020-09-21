‘GGSIPU’s Retracts Old Notice; Starts Conducting Offline Exams’

I am a final year computer science and engineering student of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). On 28 August 2020, the Supreme Court made a decision stating that it was mandatory for the exams to be held.

Acknowledging the decision, GGSIPU circulated a notice on 12 September that the exams will be conducted in an offline mode 21 September 2020 onwards.

This contradicts their previous circular issued on 4 May 2020, where they had stated that if the colleges and the universities do not open until 20 July, they would conduct the exams online, which would have multiple choice and assignment-based questions. However, now they have removed the notice from their official website.

(The Quint has access to the document).