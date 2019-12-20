Hiked Tuition & Entrance Fees Unfair: FTII, SRFTI Students Protest

We, the students, of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, have been protesting since 16 December against the hike in annual fee by 10 percent and what we believe is an exorbitant and discriminatory application fee for the entrance test.

They are charging Rs 1,18,000 as the academic fees every year and Rs 4,000 to 10,000 as entrance fee. At Rs 4,000 (for one course), the fee for Joint Entrance Test (JET), 2018 is comparably the most costly for any Indian public-funded institution.



In various other government institutions like JNU, NSD, the entrance fee is less than Rs 1,000.