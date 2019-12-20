Hiked Tuition & Entrance Fees Unfair: FTII, SRFTI Students Protest
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Video Producer: Aastha Gulati
We, the students, of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, have been protesting since 16 December against the hike in annual fee by 10 percent and what we believe is an exorbitant and discriminatory application fee for the entrance test.
They are charging Rs 1,18,000 as the academic fees every year and Rs 4,000 to 10,000 as entrance fee. At Rs 4,000 (for one course), the fee for Joint Entrance Test (JET), 2018 is comparably the most costly for any Indian public-funded institution.
In various other government institutions like JNU, NSD, the entrance fee is less than Rs 1,000.
Moving to the fees of the three-year course now, it stands at Rs 3,85907 at SRFTI and Rs 2,45,720 at FTII.
With this fees, we are eliminating several people who actually want to apply but are not able to.
Over the course of time, we have had long discussions and negotiations with the administration without a concrete outcome. Therefore, five students from the Pune campus and six from SRTFII went on a hunger strike on 16 December with two primary demands.
There is a severe financial strain on the students due to the hike in fee as well as food and accommodation.
Several have had to take loans to join the course.
When Will Our Demands be Heard?
The response of the SRTFI director has been bureaucratic. There was no empathy from her side whatsoever. There is always an excuse from the administration.
Adil, a cinematography student at FTII says that the delay in addressing our demands is just another tactic to delay a future course of action.
We have started a hunger strike for affordable education for every common Indian, not just the privileged. We hope our demands are heard soon.
SRFTI’s Response to The Quint
The Quint spoke to the Director of SRFTI, Dr Debamitra Mitra, who said that the administration and students are in constant talks regarding their demands. While talking about the 10 percent annual hike, Dr Mitra said that while this was the decision of the Governing Council of FTII, the Council will meet on 27 December to discuss the issue further.
The Director of FTII, Mr Bhupendra Kainthola, could not be reached for comment.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
