'How Many Protests Will It Take for FTII Itanagar to Function?'

After months of preparing for the entrance exam, followed by days filled with anxiety, my long wait was finally over. In October 2024, I got an email with the acceptance letter for India's first Documentary Cinema course at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

As my life seemed to have shifted into the fast lane, I discontinued my freelance writing job. FTII Itanagar is only the third national film institute of India. I packed my suitcase, finished some last-minute shopping, and spent time with my friends before it was time to leave.