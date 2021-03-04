‘Sea Belongs to Fishermen’: Locals Against Adani Port Expansion

Adani Port and SEZ had proposed a revised development plan for the Kattupalli Port, Tamil Nadu in 2018. According to the Environmental Impact Assessment, the development plan mentions that the construction period of the harbour will be spread over 20 years.

Adani Port will be expanding the existing L&T port of 330 acres to 6,111 acres. Out of which 2,000 acres will be occupied in the sea by dumping sand and stones. The expansion of the port is said to occupy the wetlands of the barrier island near Pulicat.

Residents of Pulicat are protesting against the expansion of the port, fearing loss of livelihood and biodiversity of the area.