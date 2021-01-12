‘First Ladakhi Player in J&K Cricket Team – Here’s How I Made It’

I am a tourist guide by profession and have played cricket on the side because it is my passion. I never thought I would represent Jammu and Kashmir one day. I am Skalzang Dorjey Kalyan, the first cricketer from Ladakh to be selected to play for J&K for BCCI’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

While I was born in Tugla, I studied in Bengaluru for a few years, after which we got a new hostel in Mysore called the Carla Student Home in 2001. We used to play cricket every day inside the hostel compound. We even had a cricket tournament in which I scored decent runs.