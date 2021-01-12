‘First Ladakhi Player in J&K Cricket Team – Here’s How I Made It’
Kalyan will be playing for Jammu and Kashmir in BCCI’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.
I am a tourist guide by profession and have played cricket on the side because it is my passion. I never thought I would represent Jammu and Kashmir one day. I am Skalzang Dorjey Kalyan, the first cricketer from Ladakh to be selected to play for J&K for BCCI’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.
While I was born in Tugla, I studied in Bengaluru for a few years, after which we got a new hostel in Mysore called the Carla Student Home in 2001. We used to play cricket every day inside the hostel compound. We even had a cricket tournament in which I scored decent runs.
I was representing my hostel in one such tournament when I was noticed by the coach of Mysore University’s cricket team. He saw talent in me and that became a major motivator for me to pursue this journey thereon.
Unfortunately, opportunities weren’t too many. I wasn’t able to catch a big break.
Therefore, after finishing my studies, I stopped playing cricket for a while. I was working at Decathlon in Bengaluru till 2012. Then, I left the job and went to Ladakh.
I trained myself in mountaineering and became a tourist guide. I spent most of my time at the Stok Kangri base camp. However, cricket followed me wherever I went. I remember playing cricket with travellers who came for treks. I realised my calling.
It was at a tournament in Jammu soon after when things took a turn for the better. As a left-arm spinner, I could play for the KC Junior team. I played and in the first match itself, I got five wickets. After being adjudged the most valuable player in the Ladakh Premier League 2020, I was chosen by the J&K Cricket Association for the T20 tournament on 29 December 2020.
I cannot express my happiness at how far I have come. I am getting lots of support from the people of Ladakh and I will make sure to work hard, achieve, and make them proud.
