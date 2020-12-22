Farmers At Tikri Border Battle Winter Chill & Lack of Toilets
At Tikri Border, lack of basic amenities like water and clean toilets is making it tough for protesting farmers.
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
The sit-in protest against new farm laws is now entering its second month. Lakhs of farmers, who were stopped near Tikri and Singhu borders, are fighting not just the bone-chilling winter, but poor sanitation, especially for women and the elderly.
At Tikri Border, meeting basic needs has become tough for farmers because of poor sanitation and lack of clean toilets. As toilets don’t have seats, older people are finding it very hard to squat. For women, privacy is a major concern as most of them are having to defecate in the open, many times without curtains around.
Farmers have made makeshift toilets but those, they say, are not a permanent solution. Their anger is towards the Delhi government that despite promises, it is not maintaining sanitation. While portable toilets have been deployed by the government, farmers say they are too dirty to be used and the water runs out in just 1-2 hours.
During menstruation, for example, water required to maintain hygiene is not available in sufficient amounts.
Farmers from Punjab say they are thankful for the farmers from Haryana and a few other locals who have lent a helping hand.
“When we came here, there were major problems in the first 2-3 days as there was no water. Then, farmers from Haryana came with water tankers. Drinking water was provided by the people of Haryana, who understood the problems of the farmers.”Kaldeep Kaur Kussa, Farmer
As sanitation facilities are deteriorating, there is a fear that diseases may spread, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the troubles, the elderly and women are as undeterred as the others, and say they won’t back down till laws are rolled back.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
