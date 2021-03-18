We Farmers Built Brick Shelters to Beat the Heat, Not to Encroach
What we are making at Tikri Border is not a permanent structure and is not damaging the road anyway.
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
Input & Camerawork: Jasveer Singh
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
After braving Delhi’s harsh winter, we, the protesting farmers, are gearing up to beat the summer heat. To help us fight the heat wave, we are building temporary shelters using bricks, bamboos, tin, plywood, and tarpaulin.
This became the need of the hour as the shelters made by the farmers were blown away in the recent storm and rain.
The standoff with the government over the newly imposed farm laws has lasted over three months.
What we are making at Tikri Border is not a permanent structure and is not damaging the road anyway.
“It’s been around 110 days and we don’t know how long this will go on for. Most of our tractors and trolleys (where we used to rest) will have to return to the fields to help with farming.”Anil Mallik, Farmer, Haryana
The police has registered two FIRs at Kundli Police Station on the complaints made by the National Highway Authority Of India (NHAI) against the farmers making these brick shelters at Singhu Border.
Farmers have halted the construction at Singhu Border on the appeal of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).
“If someone says that we have encroached (upon the road), then I would like to tell you that just 100 metres away from here, you will see that the government has dug the highway and made concrete walls. It’s the government that has harmed the roads. Farmers have left the road on one side while making these houses.”Anil Mallik, Farmer, Haryana
The government must understand that farmers don’t intend to block or encroach the road. We are here till the government scraps the new farm laws. Once that happens, we will go back to our homes taking all these temporary shelters along with us.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.