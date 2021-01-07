‘Our March From Bengal-Delhi Is the Least We Can Do for Farmers’

We have seen in the past how protests and agitations have been suppressed by this government. Fearful of any sort of police action against us, after reaching Patna on 3 January, we decided to take a train to Delhi.

We aren’t farmers. While we live in cities and urban spaces, let us use the privilege to stand together in this fight. We want to tell the food providers of this country that we are always there for them in the struggle for their rights.