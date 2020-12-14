Docs With Farmers: Camps at Tikri, Singhu to Provide Medical Aid
Doctors are reaching the Tikri Border in great numbers to provide medical assistance to farmers.
More than two weeks since farmers from Punjab started their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march against three agricultural laws, the protest site at Tikri and Singhu borders has been short of nothing – with a round-the-clock langar, a makeshift Gurudwara, and most recently, foot massagers. As protests intensify and the numbers swell, it is being ensured that farmers have access to most basic needs.
From the evening of 27 November, doctors are providing hands-on medical assistance to those who need it, especially the elderly. Mobile ambulances and medical camps are fully stocked with medicines and medical equipment, even ECGs. Doctors are coordinating with their counterparts back home in Punjab for any requirements, working in shifts to do their bit.
On Sunday, 13 December, a group of us made our way from Jalandhar to Tikri border to join doctors and provide consultation and medicines to patients.
We have been in constant touch with those on ground to gather data on the kind of ailments farmers are complaining of and the medicines required to treat these ailments.
“The day after farmers reached the protest spot, we set up a langar for medicines there. People were hit by tear gas and water cannons, we treated them. We were told there were a lot of mosquitoes here, so we made preparations for that. A mission of 60 doctors went from trolley to trolley to provide medicines to everyone.”Dr Balbir Singh, Eye Surgeon
Our farmers, our providers, have been on the streets since months and are now moving to Delhi. If they have any medical or dental emergency, we will be there to help them.
For example, most people have had to be administered medicines for high blood pressure and sugar. Among the elderly, heart and tooth-related ailments were diagnosed. So we have set up an ECG machine and a van for teeth cleaning etc. Due to the lack of clean drinking water, skin-related ailments are also been complained of.
“There is no proper medical assistance here. Some people’s spectacles had broken, so we have tested their power and will send back new pairs now.”Dr Piyush Sood, Ophthalmologist
Doctors may be in different camps and locations but we all have only one aim ie to provide for those to provide for us.
When a farmer comes to us for treatment, we feel as though it is a blessing to treat them.
“We salute those who are here for 16-17 days, protesting so that their demands are heard. We hope the government ensures justice.”Dr Gursewak Gill, MD Medicine, Chandigarh
News on TV suggests that people are having fun here but the reality is nothing like that. They are struggling for their daily needs.
