How Social Media Helped Us Provide Medicines to Protesting Farmers

News of the country’s farmers being met with tear gas, water cannons and laathis on their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march a month ago was deeply painful for us to consume. The kind of treatment meted out to our ‘ann-daata’ made us want to lend a helping hand in any way possible.

We had read and heard from people at the protest site in Tikri and Singhu borders that the farmers were carrying food supplies to last them around three months. Around the same time, langar sewa was initiated by multiple organisations and good Samaritans.

However, medicines were something that we felt would be an immediate requirement for thousands of protesting farmers.