Only 5 Classrooms at EFLU Lucknow: Students Protest for Facilities

The students of Lucknow’s English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) have been demanding better campus facilities for 15 days now. With a campus each in Hyderabad and Shillong, it is the only university dedicated to teaching languages in India. Unfortunately, the Lucknow campus lacks proper infrastructure and amenities as it is being run on rented accommodation.

We have a total of five classrooms and teachers have to fight to get one in time so that classes can be conducted.