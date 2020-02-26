Only 5 Classrooms at EFLU Lucknow: Students Protest for Facilities
The students of Lucknow’s English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) have been demanding better campus facilities for 15 days now. With a campus each in Hyderabad and Shillong, it is the only university dedicated to teaching languages in India. Unfortunately, the Lucknow campus lacks proper infrastructure and amenities as it is being run on rented accommodation.
We have a total of five classrooms and teachers have to fight to get one in time so that classes can be conducted.
In the first classroom, there are about 20 chairs, so one can estimate the strength of the class. Classes are conducted in the room but it is primarily called the ‘sick room’. There is a mattress in the corner. Whenever a student falls sick, the makeshift bed is laid out for them to rest.
The biggest classroom is used to also conduct seminars and other programmes. For example, students celebrate Hindi Diwas in the ‘seminar hall’. Even the 15 August and 26 January programmes are held there.
For example, the library is not functional. The badminton court was to be cleaned but hasn’t been. The toilets are in a pathetic condition.
We, the students, feel that there is no campus life because of the sorry state of affairs. There are no funds to organise fests or any other sports and cultural activities.
Gender Disparity at Campus
There is a fee disparity between the girls’ and the boys’ hostels. Boys have a hostel inside the campus but the girls’ hostel is 7 km away. Girls have two hostels, one with a mess and one without. Male students pay Rs 900 per semester while female students have to pay Rs 4,500 per month!
There are no medical facilities either. There is no proper ambulance. Girls are not provided free sanitary napkins.
Despite putting forth our grievances to the administration, we are met with given false promises. Students are told repeatedly that classes will be moved to a new and improved campus but we are still waiting for the day it becomes a reality.
EFLU’s Response to The Quint
Members of the EFLU administration told The Quint, on the condition of anonymity, that classes would move to a new location but refused to comment on the protest, deeming it ‘confidential’ to the university.
