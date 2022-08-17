'E-Autos Have Hit Delhi Roads: I Met Drivers Who Shared the Pros & Cons'

Amongst the several steps taken by the Delhi government to curb pollution in the national capital region, the push for electric vehicles is one of the significant moves. The Kejriwal government is promoting electric autos in the city.

I spoke to some of these auto drivers to understand the pros and cons of the move for them.

In South Delhi's Kalkaji locality, I met Ajay Veer Singh, who has been driving an autorickshaw for around 25 years. Now, he has switched to an electric auto.