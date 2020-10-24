With COVID-19 Guidelines Aplenty, How Kolkata is Celebrating Pujo

It won’t entirely be an exaggeration to say that one can feel the pulse of Kolkata through Durga Pujo.

This year, however, that beat is different. With lesser people on the streets, no-entry on pandal premises, there is absence of mirth in the air and the lifeless sounds of dhak make it seem like it is any other month of the year.

In these extraordinary circumstances, the city of joy is celebrating a doleful Pujo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered all pandals to be declared no-entry zones. There should be no-entry boards on the barricade, it has said.