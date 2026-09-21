'I Earn Rs 862 a Day Driving DTC Buses. After 20 Yrs, I Still Need a Second Job'

All we are asking for is equal pay for equal work. As contractual drivers, we do the same job as permanent drivers, so why should we be paid less? If we are paid on the same scale, many of us will not have to take up a second job just to support our families and make ends meet.

We also deserve basic medical facilities and insurance coverage. At present, we do not have adequate medical benefits or paid leave. Without these basic social security protections, we feel as though we are being made to work like bandhua mazdoor (Bonded Labourer). These are not luxuries; they are basic benefits that every worker should be entitled to.

There are also deductions from our already limited wages, and we want these unfair pay cuts to stop. At the depots, we need basic facilities such as clean drinking water, proper toilets, and a place where drivers can rest between shifts.

Most importantly, the double standard between contractual and permanent employees needs to end. We do the same work and carry the same responsibilities, and we deserve to be treated with the same dignity and fairness.