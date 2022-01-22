After Days of COVID Duty, Could We Please Quarantine to Avoid Further Spread?

Having no quarantine for a resident doctor who has worked in the COVID facility for a duration of two weeks is very absurd. Because this virus has an infectivity rate that is higher than the Delta variant, which was so notorious in the second wave.

This puts doctors like me at high risk of catching the virus. We might contract this virus even with all protective equipment in place. Even after contracting this virus, they are not taking into account the basic nature of the disease.

There is a window or a latent period during which the virus will multiply and will cause symptoms after you have contracted the virus. There is a latency of around 24 to 72 hours.