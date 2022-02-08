Despite HC Order, No Compensation From Ghaziabad Builder for Delayed Delivery

For any middle-class family, having a house of their own is their biggest dream. We also had a similar dream for which we booked a flat in Shyam Buildwell's Banke Bihari Sharnam project at Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension in 2012.

The builder had promised to deliver the flat in 39 months but like for lakhs of homebuyers in the National Capital Region, they did not fulfill the commitment, and the delivery of the flat got delayed.