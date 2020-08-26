‘Due to Ambiguity Over Valid ID Proof, I Was Denied COVID-19 Test’

A few days ago, I visited the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and remained there for a few hours with a patient. Doctors at Safdarjung informed me that some COVID-19 patients were also present in the same hall and, considering the risk, I should leave as early as possible.

Knowing that a lot of COVID-19 infected people are asymptomatic, I decided to get myself tested instead of self-isolating for 14 days or carrying the risk of infecting others, if I happen to have contracted the infection at the hospital.