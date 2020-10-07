Faridabad’s Khori Gaon Demolished, Residents Demand Rehabilitation

Slums and skyscrapers are often used as examples of polarity. Khori Village in Faridabad, near Delhi, is an apt example. There are more than 1,200 houses in the area, situated at the height of the Aravalli hills, yet if one looks over to the expanse of the city from the village, only high-rise buildings are visible.



Classified as illegal encroachments, these small, pucca houses and jhuggis were reduced to rubble on 14 September after the Faridabad Municipal Corporation demolished them in one go.

But, shouldn’t rehabilitation be ensured before eviction? That is the question these low-income families ask. Hopeless, several are now living in tarpaulin tents over the remains of their homes.