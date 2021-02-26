‘Missed UGC Scholarship Due To Delayed Admission’: DU Students

University Grants Commission (UGC) provides scholarships to students from the SC/ST communities, a single girl child, minorities, university first-rank holders, and other reserve categories’ students through its various schemes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission processes were delayed at Delhi University and we, the students of the 2020-21 batch from the Faculty of Law, were unable to apply for all the scholarships.

The last date to fill the application form at the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) was 20 January 2021 and our classes started on 25 January. As a student rightly points out,