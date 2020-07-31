‘Unfair for St Stephen’s to Charge Fee for Belongings in Hostel’

Prof John Varghese, Principal of St Stephen’s College, responded to The Quint’s queries on 30 July.

“The mid-semester break began on the 9 March. After the lockdown was announced, many resident students did not return to their rooms in the hostel. Their belongings, including books and personal materials, continued to remain in the rooms. These students have not been charged residence charges from 15 March when College was supposed to reopen till date.

“Those students who did not go home for the mid-semester break and who were in residence were well taken care of and were charged up to the time they were in residence.

“As the new semester is about to begin for 2nd and 3rd year students and it is expected that freshly admitted students will also join residence/hostel soon, it is incumbent upon the college administration to get the rooms ready for occupation following all safety guidelines issued by the government.

“Unless the rooms are vacated of all personal belongings, we will not be in a position to allot these rooms to freshly admitted and returning students. The furniture in the room has to be repaired, maintained and the rooms sanitized before they can be occupied.