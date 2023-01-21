'Attention Delhi Govt! Exclude Senior Citizens in Deregistering of Petrol Cars'

I sold my car for a lesser value and paid the car insurance premier and the road tax for 15 years. I never got the car's actual value, and you have no choice. When you know it will be scrapped, you are forced to sell it, and you sell it at less than what you would have expected.

I also paid the road tax for 15 years to the state government. Now, if you put a stop in between at 10 years, where is the money for the next five years? Even the amount of insurance I paid was of no use to me. It’s not pocket-friendly for a senior citizen at all.