'Attention Delhi Govt! Exclude Senior Citizens in Deregistering of Petrol Cars'

Expecting a senior citizen to go for a new car at this age is nothing but torturous. It's not fair.
I'm a 69-year-old, and I used to own a Maruti Suzuki SX4, a petrol car, which was initially registered in 2008. It would complete 15 years in 2023, but I had to sell it under distress.
Expecting a senior citizen to buy a new car at this age is torture. It's not fair.
Post-retirement, I bought a vehicle. It was a second-hand purchase. It was an excellently maintained vehicle. I thought it would last my lifespan. But according to new rules that came into force in NCR. Petrol cars are being scrapped forcibly after 15 years, and diesel cars after 10 years.
Investing in a Vehicle at this Age is Not Fair
At this age, nobody would want to go for a new purchase like a brand new car, but I had to do so because I had to scrap my old car that had only done 78,000 km and was maintained well.
It is not only a dent in my savings at this age that I had to go for a new car taking the support of my son’s savings and my savings.
I Have Only Incurred Loss After this Rule
I sold my car for a lesser value and paid the car insurance premier and the road tax for 15 years. I never got the car's actual value, and you have no choice. When you know it will be scrapped, you are forced to sell it, and you sell it at less than what you would have expected.
I also paid the road tax for 15 years to the state government. Now, if you put a stop in between at 10 years, where is the money for the next five years? Even the amount of insurance I paid was of no use to me. It’s not pocket-friendly for a senior citizen at all.
Exempt Senior Citizens From Such Rules
My message to the government is to be aware of climate control and pollution control and ensures that people are not put through difficulties unnecessarily. Such rules should exempt some categories of people at least.
To bring about a change, I have also started a petition on Change.org. I hope the government listens to my demands and expemts senior citizens from this rule.
(Tejinder Singh Bedi is a retired HR & CSR professional, a former dean/professor of management, a passionate writer & a singer).
