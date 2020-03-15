My Dwarka Flat Still Incomplete; Builder Unmoved As Consumer Pays

Sarita Kandari

The ambitious project of Dwarka Expressway in New Delhi, which encapsulates multiple housing projects, is projected to be the next ‘Chanakyapuri of Delhi’ and is anticipated to have the same potential as Vasant Vihar. Almost 28 km of this piece of land is under construction and going to witness the surfeit of residential projects by various builders, some of them reputed and some first-time developers.

At Sector 111 – which lies towards the Delhi border of the expressway – is an under-progress housing project ‘Capital Gateway’ by Tashee Group – a first-time developer. I am awaiting possession of my flat at Capital Gateway since 2016.

As a buyer of a residential unit, the primary reason for me to place trust in the first time builder is closeness to my current locality and belief that a new builder, for gaining a reputation, would hire and deliver the best to live up to and exceed the expectation of its investors.

It was seven years back (after three years of non-activity) that due diligence was completed and multiple approvals along with a NOC was sought from authorities. After obtaining the green signal, a contract was assigned in the year 2013.

In the beginning of 2017, in the pretext of revising the area of units by an extra 10 percent, the builder demanded and charged an additional amount of Rs 5 lakhs from us. It was much later during a site visit that we realised that the balcony of the master bedroom was elongated and it technically made no real difference to the actual size of the unit. This instance was clearly to dupe buyers of their money.

“We have been investing in this house since 2010. Since that he is asking for money. He isn’t even paying the penalty that is due.”
Ram Kumar Sehrawat, Homebuyer

We are now in 2020 and homeowners are still waiting for the project to see light of the day.

“I took a flat here in May 2011. I was then informed that in 2016, I would be given the possession. Since then, I have visited their office regularly. I have been regularly mailing them but they have not been replying to my mails.”
Anil Kumar, Homebuyer

A consolidated 90 percent of payment has already been made against the construction progress of each block, yet we still don’t have possession of units. The construction work is running behind schedule and has already crossed the promised year for possession.

“Since 2016, every six months they have been extending the date of completion. Now they say that possession will be given by June 2020. There is still no progress. I don’t know whether they would be able to give it even by December.”
Anil Kumar, Homebuyer

The launch and implementation of the RERA Act in mid-2016 could not exert enough pressure upon the builder to speed up the completion either. Consumers are helpless in this day and age.

Like every year, the confirmed timeline has been revised. The possession this year too is by Diwali. Homeowners, who by now are tired and exhausted from chasing the builder for their dream home are not very sure to buy this commitment.

Tashee Group’s Response to The Quint

Tarun Kumar from Tashee Group told The Quint that delivery of the project has been delayed due to market conditions. He assured that whatever has been promised on paper will be delivered.

“We have already issued the possession for Tower A and B. Within a week, possession letter for towers C and D will be issued. As and when the construction work of a particular tower is completed, we will start issuing the possession certificates.”
Tarun Kumar, Tashee Group

“We have also applied for the Occupational Certificate. We are waiting for that to come through,” he added.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

