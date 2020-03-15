My Dwarka Flat Still Incomplete; Builder Unmoved As Consumer Pays

The ambitious project of Dwarka Expressway in New Delhi, which encapsulates multiple housing projects, is projected to be the next ‘Chanakyapuri of Delhi’ and is anticipated to have the same potential as Vasant Vihar. Almost 28 km of this piece of land is under construction and going to witness the surfeit of residential projects by various builders, some of them reputed and some first-time developers.

At Sector 111 – which lies towards the Delhi border of the expressway – is an under-progress housing project ‘Capital Gateway’ by Tashee Group – a first-time developer. I am awaiting possession of my flat at Capital Gateway since 2016.