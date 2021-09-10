With No Tickets, We Followed the Darjeeling ‘Toy Train’ in an Auto-Rickshaw

After 17 months, the heritage toy train service of Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR) is finally back on track. The train resumed its journey on 25 August, between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Darjeeling.

I decided to take a trip down memory lane in my favourite toy train. This was very happy news for me. As a resident of Sukna, West Bengal, I have grown up with the whistles of the toy train. The pandemic had deserted the stations. The empty train rack was just lined up in the station and the track was full of bushes and grass. For me, this was unprecedented.

I had planned to take a ride on 30 August 2021 from New Jalpaiguri railway station, but I was a bit late in booking the ticket, so I failed to get a seat.

When I reached the station, temperature checks of people were being done. One has to produce the tickets that they booked via IRCTC. Then after the checking of tickets, temperature, masks, and sanitisers, one is allowed to board the toy train.

So, I decided to witness the heritage train's journey by following it in an auto-rickshaw from NJP to Sukna station.