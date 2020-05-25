Video Editor: Deepthi RamdasSince 20 May, when Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal, residents have been struggling with electricity, water, and phone connections in many areas. In Haldia, East Midnapore, I am facing the same situation.In the morning at 2:30 am, the electricity supply was cut. The power came back in the morning for 30 minutes before it went off again. Strong winds started blowing from mid-morning and intensified by 3 pm. By 3:30 pm it became even worse. We thought that was the worst of cyclone but worst was yet to come.Everything thing was flying around. Rooftops, tins, asbestos covers, mud house tiles and what not! Then the wind slowed down for few minutes before hitting everything again.Cyclone Amphan: ‘Had to Skip Dinner Because Kitchen Was Flooded’The actual intensity of the cyclone was felt around 4:30 pm and it continued till 8 pm, slowing down only by midnight.The doors of my house on the second floor were vibrating. The latch of our bathroom door broke due to winds, windows got shattered. The water pipes of tanks were bent down. The tank covers are flew off. The situation was horrible.My mother and I had to hold down the entrance door to prevent it from breaking. My mother was crying and consoling her wasn’t enough to save us from the disaster. It was terrible for us, but it was worse thinking about those who did not have the privilege of having a roof over their head.The destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan is tremendous. The whole market nearby had been demolished by the winds. Nothing was left. No shop was able to withstand the storm. Students of my college in Haldia are running a fund-raising campaign to help the shop-owners near the campus.Cyclone Amphan: ‘I’ve Never Experienced Anything Like Last Night’Essential Supplies CutAs of 24 May, there is no electricity, no water supply. All the the electric poles have fallen.In my area, there is a municipality water tank where water is to be supplied but it has been left empty since 22 May. There is no water supply or other arrangement by the municipality. There is a primary school where we have been going to bring the water for our daily use as there is a tubewell there. We somehow managed a generator to load water in our water tank that will last us another three days.There is a garbage dump in front of our house and it is overflowing. No municipality car came to collect the garbage. Everything has been dumped over here since 20 May, post-Amphan.Luckily, our college has generators and they have allowed us to come to college to collect drinking water and to charge our phones. I don’t know when the situation will stabilise.(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.