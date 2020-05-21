Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanProducer: Zijah SherwaniLast night is unforgettable. On 20 May, we witnessed Cyclone Amphan hit Kolkata And it was like a nightmare for my family and me. The howling sounds and strong winds struck our old house badly. Very soon our house became a pond and all of us in the family sat in the corner of a room just waiting and wishing for it to stop.I don’t even remember how and when we slept. We have not had dinner since last night because our kitchen is full of water.In the morning when I looked around, I saw mass destruction everywhere. Uprooted trees were blocking the roads and all streets were waterlogged. The city looked like an abandoned one, everywhere it was a mess. My neighbours too are in shock after witnessing the damage.Cyclone Amphan: ‘I’ve Never Experienced Anything Like Last Night’When I stepped out of the house, I came across lots of people trying to move blockages using their bare hands, even though its very risky to do so. They were wearing no protection gear which was so risky because there were electric wires dangling from the poll.Another reason why people should be more careful is because of the spread of COVID-19. People have forgotten about social distancing norms. This is a double crisis for West Bengal.I don't know when the electricity will resume again and when citizens will get normal services.This is a very tough situation for us. The lockdown, the coronavirus outbreak and lastly (Cyclone) Amphan. We hope to get out of it stronger.(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.