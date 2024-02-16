'Crisis at Our Darjeeling Hill University: No Exams, Teachers or Administration'

I dreamt of becoming a professor, so I enrolled for an MA in history at Darjeeling Hill University (DHU) in Mungpoo. But now, I can see my dream crumbling as the future of my university is uncertain.

I enrolled in 2022 and am a second-batch student at Darjeeling Hill University. For the first two semesters, studies went fine, and exams were being held. It was a regular university life for me.

But then, after July 2023, neither our classes were scheduled, nor was there any notification for the commencement of our classes or exams.